767 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.41. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $216.85 and a twelve month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

