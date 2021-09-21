$7.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce sales of $7.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $29.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. 1,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Jabil has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.