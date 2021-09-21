$7.40 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to announce $7.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.20 million to $31.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,136.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,110 shares of company stock worth $5,814,242. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 295,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.