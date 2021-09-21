$61.91 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $61.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.75 million and the highest is $62.08 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $55.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 161,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

