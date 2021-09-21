5,556 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

