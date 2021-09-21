$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce sales of $485.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kennametal by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

