$424.25 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $424.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $435.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,805,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.