$4.44 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.65 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.30. 4,839,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,381. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

