$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $4.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $21.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock worth $118,735,672 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $310.60 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.35 and a 200-day moving average of $311.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

