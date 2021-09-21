$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will report $39.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.91 million to $39.77 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $138.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUT shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of HUT stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,030,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.