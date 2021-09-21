37,200 Shares in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOTZ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $1,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth about $558,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CarLotz stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $435.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

