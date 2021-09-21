$370.30 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $370.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.10 million and the highest is $372.50 million. Materion reported sales of $287.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE MTRN traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

