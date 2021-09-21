32,714 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,024,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 117,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 485,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 169,881 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 253,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

