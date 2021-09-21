$29.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to post sales of $29.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.75 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $163.41 million, with estimates ranging from $144.41 million to $186.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%.

AERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

AERI stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,413. The stock has a market cap of $579.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

