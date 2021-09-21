$283.34 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report sales of $283.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.32 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

