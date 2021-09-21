$238.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will announce sales of $238.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CMLS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 55,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,303. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 14.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.