$203.45 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report sales of $203.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $203.90 million. MongoDB posted sales of $150.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $810.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.94.

MDB traded down $17.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $489.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,670. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.76 and a 200-day moving average of $341.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $208.74 and a 1-year high of $515.00.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,267 shares of company stock valued at $74,255,920. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

