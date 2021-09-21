$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

