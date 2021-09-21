1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.15% of 1Life Healthcare worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,243,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ONEM. Barclays began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.