1irstcoin Market Capitalization Hits $11.47 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $21,795.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

