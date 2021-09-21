$16.20 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $16.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.40 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million.

CWCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

