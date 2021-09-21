$152.15 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $152.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.80 million. Renasant posted sales of $177.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $642.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.70 million to $668.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $602.63 million, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $624.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Renasant’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Renasant stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 173.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

