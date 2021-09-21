$137.51 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report $137.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 378.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $502.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $520.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $646.98 million, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $20,075,000. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $17,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.