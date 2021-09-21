$135.97 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to announce $135.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.19 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $438.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.93 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $407.68 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $448.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 82,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

EGLE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. 2,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

