12,329 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,287,572.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,053 shares of company stock worth $15,112,852 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.70. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

