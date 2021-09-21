11,143 Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the first quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $632.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.