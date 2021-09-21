10,100 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Acquired by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 373,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMT stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

