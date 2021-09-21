$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,244,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,648. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in The Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

