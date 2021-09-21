$1.10 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.37. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. 49,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

