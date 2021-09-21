$1.05 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

INDB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.13. 6,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

