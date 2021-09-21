$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

