$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TRNO opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after acquiring an additional 859,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after acquiring an additional 290,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

