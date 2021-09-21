$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.41. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Atlas by 81.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 11.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 403,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas by 50.3% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.94. 351,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,261. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

