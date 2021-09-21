$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. The Williams Companies also posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. 266,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,925,713. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.