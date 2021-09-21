$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,767,000 after buying an additional 4,398,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after buying an additional 4,128,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,012,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,285,000 after buying an additional 3,524,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after buying an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

