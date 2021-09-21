$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. El Pollo Loco reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $628.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

