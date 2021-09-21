$0.23 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

