-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEEM opened at $27.53 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 million and a PE ratio of -33.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.