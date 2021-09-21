-$0.09 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.07). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HEXO.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $5,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in HEXO by 126.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 73.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.01. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

