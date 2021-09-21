$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Bandwidth reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.44. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 124,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

