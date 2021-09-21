-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

