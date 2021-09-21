-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.