$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Points International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.45 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCOM. Northland Securities raised Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Points International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 17,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,441. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.73 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.57. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

