-$0.05 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

