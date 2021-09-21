-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,033,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,316,906. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $695.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

