Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 75,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,831. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

