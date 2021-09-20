Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $3,793,881.52 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,575,770.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total value of $1,543,570.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $275.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

