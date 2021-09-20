ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Sells $20,067,000.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $20,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,016,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,987,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Cameron Hyzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $1,722,449.40.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $539,958.12.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $67.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

