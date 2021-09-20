Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.24.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

