Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.