ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $676,763.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $676,763.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00128273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047749 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

